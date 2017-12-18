Andrew Albers: Granted release, headed to Japan
Albers was granted his release by the Mariners on Monday and will sign with a Nippon Professional Baseball team, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Albers spent the first half of the season with Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate before being dished to the Mariners and promoted to the majors in August. The southpaw held his own in Seattle, posting a 3.51 ERA and 37:10 K:BB across 41 innings split between starting and relieving, but he'll head to Japan next season where he'll likely be afforded the opportunity to stick in the rotation.
