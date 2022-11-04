Chafin plans to decline his $6.5 million player option for 2023 ahead of next week's deadline, Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Chafin won't have to formally submit a decision regarding whether or not to exercise 2023 option until five days after the end of the World Series, but the 32-year-old has already decided to try his luck on the open market following an impressive season in Detroit. The veteran lefty made 64 appearances for the Tigers, notching two wins, three saves and 19 holds while submitting a 2.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and a 15.9 K-BB% across 57.1 innings. No matter where he ultimately lands in 2023, Chafin is unlikely to get a look as a full-time closer, but he should be a key part of his next team's late-inning mix.