The Rangers declined Chafin's 2025 team option Monday.

Chafin signed a one-year deal with the Tigers in December of 2023, but he was dealt to the Rangers in late July. Across 62 regular-season outings with both organizations, Chafin posted a 3.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 70:31 K:BB across 56.1 innings. The 34-year-old southpaw should get plenty of interest on the open market from teams looking to add some veteran, left-handed pitching to its bullpen.