site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: andrew-kittredge-hits-open-market | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Andrew Kittredge: Hits open market
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kittredge (elbow) cleared waivers and was released by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 30-year-old was lost for the season due to a UCL injury in August and was set to undergo Tommy John surgery. Kittredge could miss the entirety of the 2021 season while rehabbing the injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read