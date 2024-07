The Rangers released Knapp on Monday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Knapp's minor-league contract with the Rangers contained a July 1 opt-out and the veteran catcher has decided to exercise it. The 32-year-old has slashed .292/.374/.444 with six homers in 60 games with Triple-A Round Rock this season. Knapp has a career .623 OPS in parts of six big-league seasons and hasn't seen any action in the majors since 2022.