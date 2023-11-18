Knizner became a free agent Friday after being non-tendered by the Cardinals.
Knizner had been projected to earn about $2 million in 2024 via salary arbitration and St. Louis deemed that too high of a price for a backup catcher. The 28-year-old is a career .216/.290/.331 hitter in 255 games at the major-league level, though he showed considerable improvement at the plate in 2023.
