Andrew Miller: Nearing deal with Cards
Miller is reportedly finalizing a contract with the Cardinals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Miller is expected to join St. Louis on a multi-year deal, which could be finalized over the weekend. The Cardinals would be adding an impact left-hander to their bullpen, which they lacked in 2018. The 33-year-old had a 4.24 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB over 34 innings last season, as he missed all of June and July with right knee inflammation.
