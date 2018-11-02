Andrew Miller: Won't receive qualifying offer
Miller will not receive the $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Indians before Friday's deadline, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Miller is set to become a free agent after spending the past two and a half seasons with the Indians, posting a combined 2.22 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 13.3 K/9 over that stretch. The southpaw dealt with injuries for a good chunk of the 2018 season, struggling to a 4.24 ERA and 1.38 WHIP when healthy -- his highest marks since converting to a reliever in 2011. The 33-year-old still figures to be one of the more coveted relief arms this offseason.
