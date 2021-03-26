site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: andrew-romine-exercises-opt-out | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Andrew Romine: Exercises opt out
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 25, 2021
at
9:22 pm ET 1 min read
Romine exercised his opt out Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Romine was in camp as a non-roster invitee and was presumably informed that he wouldn't make the Opening Day roster. He'll now try to find a role with another team prior to the start of the regular season.
More News
02/23/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/15/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/17/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/16/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
CBS Interactive staff
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 11 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read