Andrew Romine: Hits open market
Romine was granted his release Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Romine was always a long shot to break camp with the Phillies given the team's impressive depth. The utility man, who owns a career .235/.291/.301 triple-slash across parts of nine big-leagues seasons, will now search for major-league opportunities elsewhere.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew Romine: Puts power on display•
-
Phillies' Andrew Romine: Lands in Philadelphia•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Productive out of bottom of order•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Starting Saturday•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Makes most of spot start•
-
Mariners' Andrew Romine: Raps out three hits in rare start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...