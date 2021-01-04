Suarez's move to the LG Twins of the KBO was made official after his contract was sold Monday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

The move had been initially reported back in mid-December but took some time to complete. Suarez fits the profile common to many players who head abroad, as he's received a few chances at the big-league level but hasn't carved out a regular role. His 4.66 ERA in 202.2 major-league innings will rank as one of the better resumes among former MLB pitchers in Korea, and he's still just 28 years old, so it's not out of the question that he could take a step forward in a consistent starting role and push for more opportunities stateside in the future.