Andy Van Hekken: Hopes to keep pitching

Van Hekken has returned to the United States following six seasons overseas and is hopeful to earn another look at the major-league level, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Generating interest from any of the MLB's 30 clubs might be a pipe dream at this point for the 38-year-old Van Hekken, a former Tigers top prospect who hasn't appeared in baseball's top league since 2002. Van Hekken made five starts with the Tigers that season, but was unable to make it past the Triple-A level before heading overseas in 2012. Van Hekken has enjoyed a nice second wind abroad and posted a 3.77 ERA while averaging more than a strikeout per inning in 24 starts for the Nexen Heroes of the KBO League in 2017, but his age will likely prevent him from getting a serious look at the MLB level.