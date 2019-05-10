Tavarez was released by the Red Sox on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Tavarez re-signed with the Red Sox in February and earned an invite to spring training, but ultimately began the season at Double-A Portland. The 27-year-old struggled with a .192/.272/.260 slash line for the Sea Dogs, and also struggled with a .626 OPS at Triple-A Pawtucket last season.

