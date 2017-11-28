Sanchez signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract to play for South Korean baseball club SK Wyverns, the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Sanchez finally reached the majors last year at age 27 and struggled with Pittsburgh as he had a 8.76 ERA in 12.1 innings. He can reach the high-90s with his fastball and was productive at Triple-A, so he could be late bloomer who could blossom overseas and return to MLB.