Angel Sanchez: Signs to play in South Korea
Sanchez signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract to play for South Korean baseball club SK Wyverns, the Yonhap News Agency reports.
Sanchez finally reached the majors last year at age 27 and struggled with Pittsburgh as he had a 8.76 ERA in 12.1 innings. He can reach the high-90s with his fastball and was productive at Triple-A, so he could be late bloomer who could blossom overseas and return to MLB.
More News
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...