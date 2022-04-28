Hernandez (undisclosed) has made two relief appearances for Double-A Rocket City since being activated from the 7-day injured list April 19, striking out six over 5.1 innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits and two walks.

Hernandez previously concluded the 2021 season on the 7-day injured list, but it's unclear if the injury he dealt with then is related to the one that sidelined him to begin the 2022 campaign. In any case, the 25-year-old right-hander is healthy again and will continue to serve as a long reliever and possible spot starter for Rocket City.