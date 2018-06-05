Angels' Aaron Hernandez: Goes to Angels with 93rd pick

The Angels have selected Hernandez with the 93rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Hernandez is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound righty out of Texas A&M - Corpus Christi. He has a monster fastball that has been up to 98 mph, and while that gives him a solid floor in the bullpen, Hernandez's curveball, slider and changeup all have the potential to be above-average offerings, so he should be sent out as a starter. The big question with Hernandez is whether he has the command/control to make it in the rotation, which is why he fell to the third round.