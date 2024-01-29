Hicks signed a one-year contract with the Angels on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels will pay Hicks the minimum salary, with the Yankees still on the hook for the rest of the nearly $10 million he's owed in 2024. Hicks rebounded nicely with the Orioles last season after the Yanks cut him loose, putting up an .806 OPS with seven homers and six steals over 65 games with Baltimore. The 34-year-old wouldn't appear to have a clear path to a starting job with the Angels, but the club can't necessarily count on Mike Trout staying healthy or Mickey Moniak repeating his 2023 performance, so Hicks could wind up playing plenty.