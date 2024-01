Hicks said Tuesday that he is in line to be an everyday player for the Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Hicks added that he expects to play all three outfield spots during the season while occasionally serving as the Angels' designated hitter. The 34-year-old saw a significant increase in production after joining the Orioles in May, slashing .275/.381/.425 with 31 RBI across 236 plate appearances.