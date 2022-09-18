Loup saved Saturday's 2-1 win against the Mariners, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.
With Jimmy Herget and Jose Quijada struggling in September and Ryan Tepera working Friday, manager Phil Nevin turned to Loup to close out Saturday's one-run win. The 34-year-old retired the heart of Seattle's lineup in order on 12 pitches, though he did allow hard contact in the form of two lineouts. Loup holds a 3.96 ERA and 1.30 WHIP on the season but has been better recently with a 2.25 ERA in 16 innings across 16 appearances since the calendar flipped to August. Look for Loup and Tepera to lead Los Angeles' closer committee to finish the campaign, at least until one of them falters.