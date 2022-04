Loup earned a hold against Cleveland on Thursday, pitching a perfect inning during which he struck out two batters.

The left-hander came on in the seventh inning and struck out the first two batters he faced before getting Franmil Reyes to fly out to center field. This was Loup's eighth outing in nine appearances without allowing an earned run, and he has yielded only one hit all season. Loup has a 0.93 ERA, 0.31 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB across 9.2 innings on the campaign.