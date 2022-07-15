Loup (0-3) took the loss against Houston on Thursday, allowing an unearned run on one hit in the 10th inning.

Loup came on in the 10th inning and gave up a one-out single to Jeremy Pena that allowed the automatic runner to score, but he got out of the frame without absorbing any additional damage. However, the Angels were unable to respond in the bottom of the frame, saddling the veteran reliever with the tough-luck loss. Loup had a perfect 6-0 record with the Mets last season, but he's dropped all three of his decisions so far in 2022.