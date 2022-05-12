Loup (0-2) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits over one inning. He struck out two.

The Angels battled back to tie the game in the eighth inning, and they turned to Loup when the contest went into extra frames. The southpaw immediately served up a double to Vidal Brujan that brought home the designated runner, and Brujan came around to score two batters later on a single by Harold Ramirez. This was a rare poor performance by Loup, who has posted a 1.93 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB while notching six holds over 14 innings on the season.