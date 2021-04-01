Slegers has earned a spot in the Angels' bullpen, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Slegers missed much of camp with a back issue and tossed only six innings in Cactus League play, but he showed enough to nail down the team's final bullpen spot. The right-hander will likely begin the season in a low-leverage role but could certainly move up in the pecking order given the shakiness of the Angels' bullpen behind closer Raisel Iglesias.

