Slegers has earned a spot in the Angels' bullpen, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Slegers missed much of camp with a back issue and tossed only six innings in Cactus League play, but he showed enough to nail down the team's final bullpen spot. The right-hander will likely begin the season in a low-leverage role but could certainly move up in the pecking order given the shakiness of the Angels' bullpen behind closer Raisel Iglesias.
