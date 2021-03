Slegers (back) was slated to pitch Thursday but was unable to do so after dealing with some tightness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Slegers has been slowed due to back spasms this spring but has been playing catch over the past week. It's unclear whether the right-hander's tightness will force him to miss multiple throwing sessions. Whether Slegers is available to begin the regular season remains to be seen.