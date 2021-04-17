Slegers (1-0) got the win in Friday's 10-3 victory over the Twins, allowing one run on three hits while registering two outs.

Slegers entered the game in the sixth inning with two men on base and one out on the board. The Twins would notch three straight hits off of Slegers, allowing three runs to score and losing the lead in the process before finishing the inning. The 28-year-old would get some help from his offense in the bottom of the sixth innings as the Angels immediately scored to regain the lead and set Slegers up with the win. On the season, the righty has a 4.26 ERA and has yet to walk a batter across seven appearances.