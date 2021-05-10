Slegers (2-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, walking two batters en route to earn the win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Slegers picked up his second win of the season after preserving the 2-1 lead into the sixth inning. The 28-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 14.1 innings. He is not a high-strikeout candidate, with a 7.5 K/9. In addition, he's run into trouble recently, walking six batters in his last 4.1 innings of relief.