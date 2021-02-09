Slegers was traded from Tampa Bay to Los Angeles on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Slegers appeared in 11 games for the Rays in 2020, posting a 3.46 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with a 19:5 K:BB across 26 innings (one start). The right-hander had a tendency to bounce between the majors and the minors during his time in Tampa Bay, so he'll set his sights on sticking in the big leagues with his new squad heading into the 2021 campaign.