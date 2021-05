Slegers (2-2) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while recording only one out via strikeout in a loss to Oakland on Thursday.

Spot starter Patrick Sandoval delivered five shutout innings Thursday, but Slegers made a mess of the sixth inning. Slegers had strung together five scoreless innings prior to Thursday's meltdown. The 28-year-old has a 6.30 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB across 20 innings this year, mainly in a low-leverage role. He's added a hold and two blown saves in 23 outings.