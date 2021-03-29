Slegers (back) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings against San Diego in Saturday's Cactus League contest and is now expected to open the season on the active roster, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Slegers has dealt with back spasms this spring and was recently thought to be out of the picture for Opening Day, but the right-hander has returned to the mound and now seems likely to be in the bullpen for the Angels' season-opening series against the White Sox. He posted a 3.46 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with Tampa Bay in 2020 and has pitched well overall this spring, hurling five scoreless innings and registering a 3:0 K:BB.