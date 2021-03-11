site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Aaron Slegers: Playing catch
RotoWire Staff
Slegers (back) has started playing catch, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
He battled back spasms early in camp, but has increased his activity and could be nearing game action. Slegers is looking to make the club as a low-leverage reliever.
