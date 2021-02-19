Slegers is expected to come out of the bullpen for the Angels this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Slegers was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay in February following a solid 2020 campaign in which he ranked in the 92nd percentile for hard-hit rate leaguewide, per Statcast. The 28-year-old has started in six of his 20 appearances in his big-league career, but the Angels apparently favor his ability out of the bullpen. Slegers has only 34 strikeouts across 58 career innings, so his ability to continue to limit hard contact will be a key to his success in Los Angeles.