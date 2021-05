Slegers (2-1) allowed two earned runs on one hit and one walk while recording just one out, taking the loss against the Astros on Tuesday.

Slegers entered a tie game in the eighth inning Tuesday, and only retired one of the three batters he faced. Both runners he was responsible for ended up scoring on a three-run home run by Yuli Gurriel. Slegers walked another batter in his fifth-straight relief appearance. This is a new issue for the 27-year-old, as he didn't allow a single walk in his first 11 appearances this season. In the month of May, he's issued seven walks while only striking out two.