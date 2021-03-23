site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Aaron Slegers: Won't be ready by Opening Day
Slegers is still experiencing back spasms and is expected to open the season on the injured list, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Slegers has been hampered by the back issue for much of the spring and has thrown only 2.1 Cactus League innings. It appears highly unlikely that he'll be able to be game-ready by Opening Day.
