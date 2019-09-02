Angels' Adalberto Mejia: Back with big club
The Angels selected Mejia's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox. He retired two of the three batters he faced in his relief appearance.
Mejia has bounced around between three different organizations this season and is currently in the midst of his second tour with the Angels. The lefty will get a look in the big-league bullpen down the stretch with the hope of solidifying his hold on a 40-man roster spot heading into the offseason. Over his 25 appearances this season between the Angels, Cardinals and Twins, Mejia owns a 7.86 ERA and 28:18 K:BB across 26.1 innings.
