Angels' Adalberto Mejia: Reclaimed by Angels
Mejia was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Mejia will head back to the Angels after a two-game, three-inning sojourn with St. Louis in which he allowed three earned runs. The 26-year-old appeared in four games with the Angels earlier this season before being DFA'd on July 26. He's currently out of minor league options, so he's likely to get an extended look as the Halos assess his potential role on the squad next season.
