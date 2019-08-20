Angels' Adalberto Mejia: Removed from 40-man roster
The Angels designated Mejia for assignment Tuesday.
It's the second time this season that Mejia has been removed from the Angels' 40-man roster, as the team had reclaimed him off waivers from the Cardinals earlier this month. The 26-year-old has been hit hard across 24 relief appearances between three teams at the big-league level this season, yielding 23 runs on 32 hits and 17 walks over 25.2 innings.
