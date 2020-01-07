Angels' Adalberto Mejia: Sent off 40-man roster
Mejia was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Mejia made 35 major-league appearances with the Twins, Cardinals and Angels in 2019, but he struggled with a 6.61 ERA and 1.72 WHIP. The southpaw has reached the majors in each of the past four seasons, but he has failed to make much of an impact in limited action.
