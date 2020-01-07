Play

Mejia was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mejia made 35 major-league appearances with the Twins, Cardinals and Angels in 2019, but he struggled with a 6.61 ERA and 1.72 WHIP. The southpaw has reached the majors in each of the past four seasons, but he has failed to make much of an impact in limited action.

More News
Our Latest Stories