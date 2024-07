Cimber (shoulder) moved his rehab activities to the Angels' spring training complex in Arizona on Monday, MLB.com reports.

Cimber has thrown live batting practice but hasn't yet embarked upon a rehab assignment. It's not yet clear when a rehab stint may be in order for the right-hander, who last pitched for the Angels on June 14. Cimber is dealing with a shoulder issue that reportedly began bothering him prior to that most recent appearance.