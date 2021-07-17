Eaton went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Friday's loss to the Mariners.

After signing a big-league contract with the Angels on Wednesday, Eaton started in right field and batted seventh in the order in the team's first game following the All-Star break. The veteran doubled in his first at-bat and singled to start a ninth-inning rally that fell just short. With outfielders Mike Trout (calf) and Justin Upton (back) on the injured list, Eaton is expected to play "a lot" in right field, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.