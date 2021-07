Eaton is starting in right field Friday against the Mariners, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Eaton was signed by the Angels on Wednesday after being released by the White Sox on Monday. The veteran outfielder slashed just .201 across 189 at-bats with Chicago this season, but per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, manager Joe Maddon said Eaton will get the bulk of the playing time in right field during the foreseeable future.