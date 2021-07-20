Eaton will start in right field and bat seventh Tuesday against the Athletics.

Following Sunday's promotion of top prospect Brandon Marsh from Triple-A Salt Lake, Eaton and Taylor Ward look poised to stick in the Angels everyday outfield ahead of Juan Lagares. Eaton, who has gone 3-for-12 with a double in his first four games with the Angels, will make his third straight start Tuesday, but he may not have much longevity as a lineup regular. Justin Upton (back) and Mike Trout (calf) appear close to returns, with both likely to be activated from the injured list before the end of the month.