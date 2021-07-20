Eaton will start in right field and bat seventh Tuesday against the Athletics.

Following Sunday's promotion of top prospect Brandon Marsh from Triple-A Salt Lake, Eaton and Taylor Ward look poised to stick in the Angels everyday outfield ahead of Juan Lagares. Eaton, who has gone 3-for-12 with a double in his first four games with the Angels, will make his third straight start Tuesday, but he may not have much longevity as a lineup regular. Justin Upton (back) and Mike Trout (calf) appear close to returns, with both likely to be activated from the injured list before the end of the month.

More News