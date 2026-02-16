The Angels signed Frazier to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Frazier split his time last season between the Pirates and Royals, finishing with a .267/.319/.365 batting line and seven home runs over 134 contests. The 34-year-old has a decent chance to capture a reserve role with the Angels, providing depth at second base, third base and the corner outfield spots.