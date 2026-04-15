Angels' Adam Frazier: Receiving more chances against RHPs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frazier will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
For the Angels' third straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Luis Gil), Frazier will receive the nod at second base. Over a limited sample of 26 plate appearances this season, Frazier has produced a strong .848 OPS, so he could hold the edge at keystone over Oswald Peraza and Vaughn Grissom until his bat inevitably cools down.