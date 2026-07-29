Angels' Adam Frazier: Rehab moved to Rancho Cucamonga

Frazier (elbow) had his minor-league rehab assignment transferred to Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Frazier had previously made six appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake, slashing .217/.280/.304 with two doubles and two RBI. The veteran utility man is recovering from right elbow inflammation and was able to log a full nine innings on the field July 26 for the first time during his rehab stint. Frazier is expected to play a few games with Rancho Cucamonga before potentially being activated, per MLB.com.