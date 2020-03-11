Play

De Horta was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.

De Horta pitched 4.1 innings in Cactus League action, allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six. He struggled in his first stint in Triple-A ball last season, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 36 innings. The right-hander's solid 29.4 strikeout percentage was contrasted by a troubling 15.0 percent walk rate.

