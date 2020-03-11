Angels' Adrian De Horta: Returned to minor-league camp
De Horta was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.
De Horta pitched 4.1 innings in Cactus League action, allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six. He struggled in his first stint in Triple-A ball last season, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 36 innings. The right-hander's solid 29.4 strikeout percentage was contrasted by a troubling 15.0 percent walk rate.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base has its upside plays, but it's the weakest of the infield positions.