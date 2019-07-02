Angels' Adrian Palencia: Inks $1.1 million deal with Angels

Palencia signed a $1.1 million contract with the Angels, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Despite garnering a seven-figure signing bonus, Palencia isn't very exciting for fantasy purposes. He is a plus defender at shortstop, but is a below-average runner and projects to offer below-average power. The switch hitter's top offensive trait is his plate discipline.

