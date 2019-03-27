Rondon was sent from the Rays to the Angels on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Rondon's primary accomplishment is that he's already spent parts of two seasons at the Low-A level at age 20, as his .205/.264/.304 slash line in 154 games for Bowling Green certainly isn't exciting. Scouts at one point liked his raw power, but he hasn't shown much of anything in game action thus far and is several years away from making a big-league impact.