Angels' Adrian Rondon: Traded to Angels
Rondon was sent from the Rays to the Angels on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Rondon's primary accomplishment is that he's already spent parts of two seasons at the Low-A level at age 20, as his .205/.264/.304 slash line in 154 games for Bowling Green certainly isn't exciting. Scouts at one point liked his raw power, but he hasn't shown much of anything in game action thus far and is several years away from making a big-league impact.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...