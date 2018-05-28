Morris was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Morris will rejoin the big club to offer a fresh arm out of the bullpen after Sunday's starter, Garrett Richards, lasted just 2.1 innings. He owns a 4.26 ERA across 6.1 major-league innings this season and a 4.96 ERA across 16.1 Triple-A frames, so look for the 25-year-old to fill a low-leverage relief role during his time with the Angels.

