The Angels optioned Morris to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Morris returns to Salt Lake for the second time this season, prompted by the return of starting pitcher Nick Tropeano (shoulder) from the disabled list. The 25-year-old has allowed three runs on six hits and five walks over 6.1 innings with the Angels this season.

