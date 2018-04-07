Angels' Akeel Morris: Joins big-league club
The Angels recalled Morris from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Morris was traded from the Braves to the Angels on Tuesday and didn't have to wait long before being promoted. Friday's starter Parker Bridwell lasted only 1.2 innings, leaving six Los Angeles' relievers to cover the remainder of the game. Morris replaces Bridwell on the 25-man roster and should serve in a low -leverage bullpen role for the Halos.
